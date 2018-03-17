Yogi Adityanath says overconfidence, complacency lost BJP Uttar Pradesh bypolls
New Delhi: Days after the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) lost two prestigious constituencies in bypolls in Uttar Pradesh, chief minister Yogi Adityanath admitted that overconfidence and complacency were the two biggest factors for the electoral loss of the party.
The two Lok Sabha constituencies are significant because Adityanath represented Gorakhpur while deputy chief minister Keshav Prasad Maurya had won the Phulpur seat in 2014 general elections.
“All victories makes us more responsible and accountable while a loss is a lesson. Victories and defeats are not an issue of happiness or sadness for us. People became over confident that these seats will come to us because it is represented by chief minister, deputy chief minister without making enough efforts,” said Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the News18 network’s Rising India summit on Saturday.
“Local issues were also a factor and the low voting percentage was also a reason as people didn’t go out to vote,” he added. Adityanath also said BJP had analysed the electoral results of Gorakhpur and Phulpur . “We have a strategy in place to contest against SP and BSP together. These plans are not made public and are executed,” the chief minister said.
Further elaborating on the by-elections in the state, Adityanath said that the bypolls had made it clear that Samajwadi Party (SP), Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) and Congress lacked the popular support to be able to defeat BJP while contesting alone.
“The bypolls suggest that SP, BSP and Congress cannot defeat BJP on their own. It is to be seen who will be the leader of the alliance between these parties.”
