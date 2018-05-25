H.D. Kumaraswamy wins Karnataka floor test after BJP walkout

Karnataka CM H.D. Kumaraswamy. Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

Congress-JDS alliance’s Karnataka chief minister H.D. Kumaraswamy on Friday won the Karnataka floor test by securing 117 votes, after single-largest party Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) staged a walkout from the state assembly.

The Congress has 78 MLAs, the Janata Dal (Secular) 36, and the Bahujan Samaj Party, one. The alliance has also claimed support of the lone KPJP MLA and an independent.

Kumaraswamy had moved the one-line motion soon after the unanimous election of Ramesh Kumar as the speaker of the assembly.

The Karnataka chief minister asserted that the Congress-JD(S) alliance would complete its five-year tenure, adding that he was conscious of the fact that he was not running a majority government.

“I am also pained that the people have not placed their trust on me,” he said as he moved the motion seeking vote of confidence, apparently referring to the JD (S) not being given a clear mandate by the voters. “We will be stable for five years. We will work for the people. We are not here to fulfil our personal interests.”

Kumaraswamy said neither he nor the Deve Gowda family ever hankered after power, and pointed out that they had spent much of their political life in the opposition. “I am not hankering after power...nor my (Gowda) family...we have spent much of our political life in the opposition,” he added.

Kumaraswamy also said there was a “blot” on JD(S) supremo and former prime minister H.D. Deve Gowda after he joined hands with the BJP to form a coalition government in 2006. But he was now relieved that the “blot” had been removed (with the formation of a coalition government with the Congress). He also said the government was committed to waiver of farm loan as promised during the elections.

BJP strongman B.S. Yeddyurappa had stepped down on 19 May, 55 hours after he assumed office as the Karnataka chief minister, without going through the motions of a floor test.

The 224-member Assembly has an effective strength of 221. The election for Jayanagar seat was countermanded following the death of the BJP candidate, and deferred in R.R. Nagar over allegations of electoral malpractice.