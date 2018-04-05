Cauvery row: Tamil Nadu observe one-day bandh today, M.K. Stalin arrested

DMK members raise slogans during a protest against Central Government over the Cauvery Management Board (CMB) water issue, in Coimbatore on Wednesday. Photo: PTI

Chennai: Tamil Nadu and Puducherry which witnessed widespread protests and demonstrations over the past few days against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led Centre for its failure to constitute the Cauvery Management Board, would observe one-day bandh on Thursday.

The day long shut down called by the principle opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and other parties in the state would be backed by the Vanigarsangangalin Peramaippu (traders’ association), nearly 10 transport unions which are part of the Federation of Tamil Nadu State Transport Employees Trade Union, several farmer associations and student organisations.

Transport minister M.R. Vijayabaskar on Wednesday said that the state transport corporation buses would ply through the day and urged the employees to operate the buses. While the transport union, Anna Thozhir Sangam affiliated to the ruling All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) would not join the stir, others have joined the shutdown leading to skeleton/skeletal services.

Rail-blockades were staged in Chennai, Madurai and Coimbatore. With road blockades in Chennai, transport came to a halt in the capital city’s arterial Anna Salai.

Opposition leader M.K. Stalin was arrested on Thursday, as he along with other party leaders and cadres, marched towards the Marina and staged a protest.

On Thursday morning, buses from Karnataka and Kerala were stopped at Tamil Nadu borders and would not be operated from dawn to dusk. The Karnataka State Road Transport Corp.(KSRTC), had announced it will not operate its daytime buses.

According to Tamil news channel Puthiya Thalaimurai, Tamil Nadu State Transport Corp., (TNSTC) stopped its services at Hosur in Krishnagiri district on the wee hours of Thursday.

The DMK, other opposition parties, students’ organisations, farmers’ associations and several other outfits, who have been protesting for the past few days against the centre have also alleged that the Tamil Nadu state government has failed to exert pressure on the central government to constitute the Cauvery Management Board, as per the Supreme court’s verdict.

The train services are not be affected in Chennai till the news was written, though the Communist Party of India (CPI) - Marxist has announced to stage rail-blockades and the DMK has planned to block the arterial Anna Salai today morning.

As demonstrations are being held in front of central government offices across the state over the last few days, police force was lined up at several government buildings on Thursday in Chennai.

In less than a week, the leaders of opposition parties’ led by DMK’s working president M.K. Stalin would meet on today evening for the second time in Chennai to discuss the Cauvery issue. The decision to observe a bandh was taken, when the parties including the DMK, Congress, the CPI and CPIM, Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi (VCK) and Manithaneya Makkal Katchi, among others met on Sunday.

The Tamil Nadu Milk Dealers Employees Welfare Association and Tamil Nadu Chemists and Druggists Association who had extended their support to the stir on Tuesday, they will continue to operate on Thursday.

S.A. Ponnusamy, leader of the Tamil Nadu Milk Dealers Employees Welfare Association said that the association would give “in-principle support”. However, as the traders association are joining the stir, milk supply may be partially affected.

The AIADMK under chief minister Edappadi K. Palaniswami and his deputy O. Panneerselvam, observed a day-long hunger strike across all districts in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry on Tuesday.

On 16 February, the apex court directed Karnataka to release 177.25 thousand million cu. ft (tmcft) of water to Tamil Nadu. This reduced Tamil Nadu’s share of Cauvery water by 14.75tmcft from 192tmcft allocated by a tribunal in 2007.