Sonia leads Opposition protest against Rafale deal

Former Congress President Sonia Gandhi. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Former Congress president Sonia Gandhi on Friday led the Opposition’s protest against the Rafale deal in the Parliament premises. She was joined by the top leadership of the Congress party as well as other Opposition leaders with the demand that there should be a Joint Parliamentary Committee (JPC) probe into the issue.

Wearing a black armband, Gandhi joined Congress leaders in raising slogans against the Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led government newar the Gandhi statue in the Parliament complex. Party leaders carried placards with slogans which read ‘We demand JPC’. Gandhi was present in the Lok Sabha soon after the protest.

“We have support of all opposition parties that a JPC should probe the Rafale deal. We will raise it in Parliament today and have issued notices for the same,” Ghulam Nabi Azad, leader of the opposition in the Rajya Sabha and senior Congress leader told reporters on Friday.

With the government likely to table the triple talaq bill in the Rajya Sabha today after introducing safeguards, Gandhi on Friday said her party’s stand on the issue was “very clear”.

“Our party’s position is absolutely clear on this. I will not say anything on this further,” Gandhi told reporters when asked about her party’s stand on the bill.

The Union Cabinet on Thursday had approved a provision of granting bail, if approved by a magistrate, in cases under the purview of the The Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) bill, 2017.

Sonia Gandhi took lead in the protests on a day when Congress president Rahul Gandhi is away in Chhattisgarh to inaugurate a new party office and hold meetings with the state unit ahead of polls later this year. The monsoon session of Parliament is scheduled to conclude today.