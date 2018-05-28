Jharkhand bypolls: Over 18% voter turnout in Silli, 14% in Gomia

Polling officials carry EMVs to polling stations in Silli constituency on Sunday. Photo: PTI

Ranchi: Over 18% polling was recorded in the first two hours of bypolls to Silli assembly seat while around 14% votes were cast in Gomia assembly constituency in Jharkhand on Monday.

Till 9 am, 18.22% and 14.14% polling were recorded at Silli and Gomia assembly constituencies respectively, the election official said.

The bypolls to Silli assembly seat in Ranchi district and Gomia assembly seat in Bokaro district are being held amidst tight security arrangements and no incidents of violence have been reported so far, an election official said.

The bypolls to Gomia and Silli assembly seats were necessitated following the conviction of Yogendra Mahto (Gomia) and Amit Mahto (Silli). Both were elected on Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) tickets in the 2014 assembly election.

In Gomia assembly seat, though there is a total of 13 candidates, but the main contest is between Bharatiya Janata Party’s (BJP) Madhavlal Singh, AJSU’s Lambodar Mahto and JMM’s Babita Devi, wife of disqualified MLA Yogendra Mahto.

In Silli, of the total ten candidates, the main contest will be between the former deputy chief minister and AJSU president Sudesh Mahto and Seema Mahto, wife of disqualified MLA Amit Mahto.