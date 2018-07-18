Uttar Pradesh govt employees to get double HRA, CCA

Uttar Pradesh chief minister Yogi Adityanath. Photo: PTI

Lucknow: About 15 lakh employees of the Uttar Pradesh government now have reasons to celebrate. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has doubled the house rent allowance (HRA) and city compensatory allowance (CCA) from July 1.

The pay hike will cost the state exchequer Rs 2,573 crore annually. “The double HRA will be effective from July 1 and employees will get it in this month’s salary,” a government spokesperson said. The beneficiaries would include 5.5 lakh government teachers.

The Uttar Pradesh cabinet also approved promulgation of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service (Reservation for Physically Handicapped, Dependents of Freedom Fighters and Ex-military officials) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018, for providing 4% reservation to them in government jobs.

Parliament had passed the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Bill and enacted it as a law in 2016, increasing the quota of reservation for persons with benchmark disabilities from three per cent to four per cent in government jobs and from three per cent to five per cent in higher educational institutions.

PTI inputs