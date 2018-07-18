Uttar Pradesh govt employees to get double HRA, CCA
From this month’s salary, Uttar Pradesh government employees will get double HRA
Lucknow: About 15 lakh employees of the Uttar Pradesh government now have reasons to celebrate. UP chief minister Yogi Adityanath has doubled the house rent allowance (HRA) and city compensatory allowance (CCA) from July 1.
The pay hike will cost the state exchequer Rs 2,573 crore annually. “The double HRA will be effective from July 1 and employees will get it in this month’s salary,” a government spokesperson said. The beneficiaries would include 5.5 lakh government teachers.
नगर प्रतिकर भत्ते की 1 दिसम्बर 2008 से लागू दरों को 1 जुलाई 2018 से दोगुना करने का निर्णय। #UPCabinet pic.twitter.com/4mH1tORE3r— CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) July 17, 2018
मकान किराए भत्ते की 1 दिसंबर 2008 से लागू दरों को 1 जुलाई 2018 से दोगुना करने का निर्णय। #UPCabinet pic.twitter.com/6YXsCTcVmI— CM Office, GoUP (@CMOfficeUP) July 17, 2018
The Uttar Pradesh cabinet also approved promulgation of the Uttar Pradesh Public Service (Reservation for Physically Handicapped, Dependents of Freedom Fighters and Ex-military officials) (Amendment) Ordinance, 2018, for providing 4% reservation to them in government jobs.
Parliament had passed the Rights of Persons with Disabilities (RPwD) Bill and enacted it as a law in 2016, increasing the quota of reservation for persons with benchmark disabilities from three per cent to four per cent in government jobs and from three per cent to five per cent in higher educational institutions.
PTI inputs
