CBI files chargesheet against Farooq Abdullah in J&K Cricket scam

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Monday filed a chargesheet against National Conference leader Farooq Abdullah and three others, in Srinagar, in the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association scam that dates back to 2002.

Along with Abdullah, who was the then president of the association, the investigating agency also named the general secretary Mohammad Saleem Khan, treasurer Ahsan Ahmed Mirza and an executive of J&K Bank, Bashir Ahmed Misgar.

The scam had come to light in March 2012 after the association treasurer, Manzoor Wazir, filed a complaint against former office-bearers Khan and Mirza.

“Between 2002 and 2011, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had given ₹112 crore to the J&K Cricket Association as a grant of promotion of cricket in the state out of which it is alleged that ₹43.69 crore was siphoned off and misappropriated by the accused,” a CBI spokesperson said.

Abdullah and the others have been charged under sections 120b and 409 of the Ranbir Penal Code (RPC).

Abdullah could not be reached for a comment.

In September 2015, the high court had ordered a CBI probe into the scam where it was alleged that the members had pocketed the funds received from BCCI between April 2002 and December 2011, for developing the association’s infrastructure.