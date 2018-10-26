BJP’s top leadership to address youth wing conclave in Hyderabad

Union home minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the event and BJP national president Amit Shah will deliver the closing address on 28 December. Photo: Mint

Hyderabad: Top leaders of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) are set to visit Hyderabad on Saturday for the three-day ‘Vijay Lakshya Maha Adhiveshan’ programme, which is a summit of the party’s youth leaders being conducted by the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha. Union home minister Rajnath Singh will inaugurate the event and BJP national president Amit Shah will deliver the closing address on 28 December.

Apart from Singh and Shah, chief ministers of states ruled by the BJP will also participate in the programme, which began on Friday evening. BJP spokesperson A. Rakesh Reddy said more than 1 lakh youth leaders of the party from across the country would attend the ‘Adhiveshan’ between 27 and 28 October. The event is also seen as an exercise to boost the BJP’s confidence for the upcoming elections in Telangana, which are to be held on 7 December.

A BJP leader who did not want to be identified said Prime Minister Narendra Modi was also expected to participate in the programme, but it was later cancelled. “He is expected to participate in our election campaign in November,” he added. So far, Shah has visited the state a few times to participate in the BJP’s campaign for the coming polls and has addressed rallies at different places in the state.

The BJP is also looking to perform better this time in the upcoming elections, given that it won just five out of the 119 seats in the 2014 assembly elections, that too with a pre-poll alliance with the Telugu Desam Party (TDP). In March this year, the two parties parted ways after the TDP exited the BJP-led National Democratic Alliance.

The BJP will be up against the caretaker chief minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao-led Telangana Rashtra Samithi and the Congress-led grand alliance, which includes the TDP, Telangana Jana Samithi and the Communist Party of India.