Karnataka elections: Siddaramaiah picks second seat for poll fight

Karnataka chief minister Siddaramaiah, who is contesting the upcoming polls from Chamundeshwari constituency, after filed his nomination in Mysuru on Friday. Photo: PTI

Mangaluru: Playing it safe, the Congress party on Sunday allocated a second constituency to chief minister Siddaramaiah—Badami in Bagalkot district—for the 12 May Karnataka assembly polls.

Siddaramaiah has already filed his nomination for Chamundeshwari constituency in Mysuru against Janata Dal (Secular) strongman and incumbent G.T. Deve Gowda.

In an all-important state election, the Congress seems to be in no mood to take chances with Siddaramaiah, who chose a tough battle in Chamundeshwari, vacating his 2013 constituency, Varuna, for his son Yathindra Siddaramaiah to aid his electoral debut.

Badami is a Kuruba dominated constituency and Siddaramaiah is thought to have an easier chance here than in Chamundeshwari. However, he will be under pressure to win both seats.

Although the chief minister’s office confirmed he will contest from two seats, the Congress had named Devraj Patil as its candidate from Badami on 15 April, when it released a list of names for 218 constituencies.

Siddaramaiah is expected to file his nomination on Tuesday.

Chimmanakatti Balappa Bhimappa of the Congress won Badami easily in 2013, but was dropped this time due to his ill health.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has fielded a relative newcomer, Gopal Rao, in Chamundeshwari in a pact with the JD(S), local party workers from both parties say. The BJP is yet to name a candidate from Badami, but there has been speculation it could be its state president B.S.Yeddyurappa.

On Sunday the Congress party also named N.A.Haris as its candidate from Shanthi Nagar in Bengaluru. The candidature of Haris, the sitting legislator of Shanthi Nagar, was kept on hold after his son Mohammed Haris Nalapad was accused of being involved in a pub brawl in Bengaluru in February.

The incident led to a public outcry leaving the Congress with little option but to hold off on Haris’ candidature for a little longer. Nalapad is currently in jail.

The Congress dropped lawyer H.S.Chandramouli as its candidate from Madikeri (Kodagu district). In place of Chandramouli, who had represented fugitive businessman and diamond merchant Mehul Choksi, the party decided to play it safe by naming K.P.Chandrakala.

The Congress also replaced candidates for other constituencies, including Padmanabha Nagar, Malleshwaram, Tiptur and Jagalur.