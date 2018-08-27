Govt clears commercial drone use from 1 December

Use of commercial drones could significantly lower the cost of operations in various industries. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: Businesses across industries from real estate developers to farmers and power producers will be able to use commercial drones for surveillance and in shipping and delivery operations from 1 December, as per a policy announced by the government on Monday.

Use of commercial drones could significantly lower the cost of operations in various industries. These include low-cost arial photography for real estate players, monitoring equipment in wind and solar power plants, precision delivery of fertilisers, disaster relief and in mineral exploration. They can also be used in shipping mails.

However, in the initial phase, drones will be allowed only along visual line-of-sight and only during day-time with a maximum altitude of 400 feet, says the regulation prepared by air safety regulator, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA).

The initial policy framework called Drone Regulations 1 require drone operators to secure registration and a unique identification number. Drones in certain categories do not require a permit. These include the smallest one falling in the category of nano— less than or equal to 250 grams — and operating below 50 feet as well as those in the micro category weighing between 250 gm and 2 kilogram and operating below 200 feet. Also, those operated by select government agencies do not require a licence.

For licensing, drones have to have certain features such as a global positioning system, return to home, anti-collision light, flight controller with flight data logging capacity, a SIM to ensure that drones do not take off without permission and an identification plate, a ministry statement said quoting the rules framed by the DGCA.

To encourage large-scale adoption of drones, policy makers intend to expand the scope of regulation in the future. A drone task force led by minister of state for civil aviation Jayant Sinha will advise on beyond visual-line-of-sight operations, said the statement.

Civil aviation minister Suresh Prabhu said while announcing the regulations, “I am sure many new and exciting applications will emerge that will propel India’s economy forward. Our progressive regulations will encourage a vast Made in India drone industry.”

The regulation also defines certain no-drone areas which include areas near airports, the international border, Vijay Chowk in the capital, state secretariats and military installations.