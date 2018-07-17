Asif Ali Zardari named as Pakistan Peoples Party candidate for premier
PPP co-chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said his father and former president Asif Ali Zardari will be the party’s candidate for prime minister after the national elections scheduled to be held on 25 July
Last Published: Tue, Jul 17 2018. 04 48 PM IST
Islamabad: Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said his father and former president Asif Ali Zardari will be the party’s candidate for prime minister after the national elections scheduled to be held on 25 July.
“He is the best choice as most likely there will be a coalition government as a result of the elections,” Bilawal said at a news conference on Tuesday.
First Published: Tue, Jul 17 2018. 04 48 PM IST
