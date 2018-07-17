Asif Ali Zardari named as Pakistan Peoples Party candidate for premier

A file photo of former Pakistan president Asif Ali Zardari. Photo: Reuters

Islamabad: Pakistan Peoples Party co-chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari said his father and former president Asif Ali Zardari will be the party’s candidate for prime minister after the national elections scheduled to be held on 25 July.

“He is the best choice as most likely there will be a coalition government as a result of the elections,” Bilawal said at a news conference on Tuesday.