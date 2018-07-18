Bill to curb ponzi schemes tabled in Lok Sabha

Non-banking entities are allowed to raise deposits from the public under various laws enacted by the central as well as state governments. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: A bill proposing a ban on unregulated deposits and jail terms of up to 10 years for perpetrators of ponzi schemes was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday.

The Banning of Unregulated Deposit Schemes Bill, 2018, introduced by Minister of State for Finance Pon Radhakrishnan, provides for punishment for fraudulent default in repayment to depositors and attachment of assets of entities engaged in such activities.

“The Bill seeks to put in place a mechanism by which depositors can be repaid without delay by attaching the assets of the defaulting establishments,” said the Statement of Objects and Reasons of the bill.

Non-banking entities are allowed to raise deposits from the public under various laws enacted by the central as well as state governments. However, the regulatory framework for deposit-taking activities in the country is not seamless as regulators operate in well-defined areas within the financial sector by regulating particular kinds of entities or activities.

As there are considerable differences in state laws in protecting the interest of depositors, it has become necessary to have a “central legislation to ensure a comprehensive ban on unregulated deposit-taking activity and for its effective enforcement”, the bill said.

It prescribes a monetary penalty and jail term, which can be extended up to 10 years, for duping gullible depositors. The monetary penalty could be as high as ₹50 crore.

The government has proposed these stringent provisions in the wake of several ponzi schemes where gullible investors were defrauded of amounts running into the thousands of crores of rupees. Ponzi schemes are illegal money pooling activities wherein investors are lured with promises of high returns on investments.

The bill also proposes setting up of competent authorities by state governments to ensure repayment of deposits in the event of default by a deposit-taking establishment.