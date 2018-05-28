Delhi Metro’s magenta line puts IGI Airport T-1, 4 major universities on mass transit network map

The Delhi Metro is touting the magenta line as a ‘knowledge corridor’ as four major universities of the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) have now been put on the mass transit network map.

New Delhi: A new metro corridor running along the outer ring road through prominent south Delhi neighbourhoods opens on Tuesday and is expected to bring Delhi’s satellite hubs, Noida and Gurugram, closer to each other. The new magenta line will also finally take the metro to the domestic terminal-1 of the IGI airport.

The circular line running from Janakpuri West to Kalkaji and up to Noida, passing via Vasant Vihar, Chirag Delhi and Greater Kailash, is expected to cut down travel time between Noida and Gurugram to under an hour.

The roughly 25 km long section comprises of 16 stations, including interchanges at Hauz Khas (with yellow line) and Janakpuri West (with blue line), along with the existing interchange near the eastern suburbs at Kalkaji (with violet line). With the opening of the new line, Hauz Khas would emerge as a vital hub and is expected to reduce the need for passengers to come all the way up to the heart of Delhi at Rajiv Chowk station in order to interchange.

The new station at Hauz Khas would also be one of India’s deepest metro stations with a depth of 29 mt below the ground, or roughly five storeys underground.

Inaugurating the new magenta line stretch, minister for housing and urban affairs Hardeep S. Puri said: “Delhi Metro now has a network spanning 277 km. By December of this year, it will reach the 380 km mark [with the completion of the ongoing phase-III expansion].”

He added that further phases are under consideration. “The metro will soon reach even the rural belts on the outskirts of Delhi. We will give the phase-IV expansion a go ahead soon in cooperation with the Delhi government,” Puri said.

Once phase-IV work begins, Delhi’s metro network would go beyond 400 km, taking it past the London Underground.

The Delhi Metro is also touting the magenta line as a ‘Knowledge Corridor’ as four major universities of the Delhi-National Capital Region (NCR) have now been put on the mass transit network map.

The Jawaharlal Nehru University and Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi are the institutions which will get metro connectivity with the opening of the new corridor.