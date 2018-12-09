AAI employees to go on hunger strike against proposed privatisation of 6 airports
The Airports Authority Employees Union (AAEU) has also warned that staff would go on mass casual leave from 28 December
New Delhi: Hundreds of Airports Authority of India employees will go on a three-day relay hunger strike from Monday to protest against the government’s move to privatise six airports, a union representative said.
The Airports Authority Employees Union (AAEU) has also warned that staff would go on mass casual leave from 28 December.
The government last month cleared a proposal to manage six airports of Airports Authority of India (AAI) under the public private partnership. The aerodromes are Ahmedabad, Jaipur, Lucknow, Guwahati, Thiruvananthapuram and Mangaluru.
In a release, the AAEU said it has been compelled to carry out hunger strike and mass casual leave under the banner of joint forum of union and associations of the AAI.
Employees would go on a relay hunger strike for three days from Monday.
“The relay hunger strike will not impact operations which will continue as we don’t want passengers to face any kind of inconvenience,” AAEU General Secretary B S Ahlawat told PTI.
The AAEU, which represents 9,000 employees, had staged protests across the country on December 4 also against the government’s decision.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.
More From Politics »
- Will take our fight to Japan, say Gujarat farmers opposing bullet train
- Rahul Gandhi seeks support on women’s quota bill
- Saudi Arabia reviews expat fees as economy feels sting
- India should brace itself for slowdown for some time: Ex-CEA Arvind Subramanian
- Use of constitutional morality may lead SC to become third chamber of Parliament: AG
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- Risks emerge for Ramakrishna Forgings, Bharat Forge, Motherson Sumi as heavy-duty trucks face headwinds
- Surprise! Global equity valuations hold in spite of negative growth concerns
- Coal India shares fail to kindle the fire
- RBI surveys show where the battle is during elections
- Why mills aren’t worried about low cotton production yet