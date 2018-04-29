From the playing fields of Gold Coast to farmers of Uttarakhand, from teaching volunteers in Delhi to hardworking scientists in Pokhran...today's #MannKiBaat celebrates achievements of our fellow citizens. In case you missed it, here is today's episode. https://t.co/J6Nk6tJimA— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 29, 2018
Mann Ki Baat highlights: PM Modi hails youth, farmers, scientists, athletes, in his speech
Highlights
- 1.36 pm ISTPM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat focuses on celebrating hardwork
- 11.48 am ISTPM Modi urges the youth to imbibe spirit of ‘Jai Vigyan’
- 11.46 am ISTPM Modi says Buddha Purnima is special for every Indian
- 11.43 am ISTPM Modi highlights concept of charity during Ramzan
- 11.41 am ISTSave water, says PM Modi to the nation
- 11.37 am ISTPM Modi talks about Bageshwar farmers’s endeavour, turning losses into profits
- 11.34 am IST PM Modi talks about inspiring stories of social transformation
- 11.26 am ISTPM Modi announces ‘Swachch Bharat Internship 2018’
- 11.19 am ISTPM Modi lauds response to ‘FitIndia’ initiative
- 11.12 am ISTFantastic performance in 2018 Commonwealth Games, says PM Modi
- 11.02 am ISTPM Modi praises players for their performance in Commonwealth Games
- 10.53 am ISTPM Modi to talk about hardworking citizens in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’
- 10.50 am ISTPM Modi to address the nation in ‘Mann Ki Baat’
- New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is sharing his thoughts with the people, through his radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday, a day after he returned from China where he held a two-day informal summit with president Xi Jinping in Wuhan. Modi’s Mann Ki Baat will be the 43rd edition of the radio programme and will be aired on All India Radio, Doordarshan and the PM’s official mobile application.In his 42nd episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi had emphasised on preventive health care awareness, and the government’s extensive efforts to set up Health Wellness Centres across the country and other issues. Here are the latest updates and highlights from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat today:
- 1.36 pm IST PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat focuses on celebrating hardwork
- 11.46 am IST PM Modi says Buddha Purnima is special for every IndianPM says Buddha Purnima is a special day for every Indian as India is the birthplace of Lord Buddha, synonym for power of compassion, service and sacrifice. He was the fountainhead of egalitarianism, peace, harmony & brotherhood, the most desired human values in the world today.PM also said that Baba Saheb Ambedkar stressed that Lord Buddha has been a great inspiration in his social philosophy. Buddhism forges a link between us & Asian countries like China, Japan, Korea, Thailand, Cambodia & Myanmar, the PM said. The Indian govt. is developing Buddhist tourism infrastructure to connect Southeast Asia with important Indian Buddhist sites, he added. PM Modi also said that we are also a partner in the restoration of many Buddhist temples including the centuries old magnificent Anand Temple in Bagan in Myanmar.
- 11.43 am IST PM Modi highlights concept of charity during Ramzan
Prophet Mohammad saab believed that if you have something in excess then you must share it with the needy. that is why the concept of charity is important during Ramzan: PM Modi in #MannKiBaat— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2018
- 11.41 am IST Save water, says PM Modi to the nationPrime Minister Narendra Modi makes a clarion call for water conservation in summer, emphasising on going back to the traditional water harvesting systems of the country. He also said that budget under MNREGA is also utilized for water conservation activity. The PM said that an average of Rs32,000 crore rupees have been spent besides MNREGA budget every year on water conservation and management.
- 11.37 am IST PM Modi talks about Bageshwar farmers’s endeavour, turning losses into profitsPM Modi said the farmers have formed a cooperative society. Linking this to the National Livelihood Mission, the endeavour is generating employment and curtailing outbound migration from the village.
Bageshwar farmers are producing biscuits from crops like mandwa, chaulai, corn and barley which grow in hilly areas and did not get fair price. This value addition is turning losses into profits. PM @narendramodi #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/8tq5QykOzE— ALL INDIA RADIO (@AkashvaniAIR) April 29, 2018
- 11.26 am IST PM Modi announces ‘Swachch Bharat Internship 2018’Prime Minister Narendra Modi also talked about increasing significance of summer internships and announced the ‘Swachch Bharat Internship 2018’—a joint initiative of government ministries—asking young people to register on the website.The Prime Minister also invited youngsters to join the ‘Swachch Bharat Internship 2018’ after their examinations are over. The experience would be new for our youth and give them exposure to real world, he said.
- 11.19 am IST PM Modi lauds response to ‘FitIndia’ initiativePM Narendra Modi also expressed his happiness at enthusiastic response to his ‘FitIndia’ invite. He said that many have written to him and shared ‘Fitness Mantra- Fit India’ stories on social media. PM Modi said that he appreciates eminent personalities like Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar for sharing videos on Twitter which show him exercise with wooden beads and playing volleyball to encourage youth to make India a FitIndia.Modi also called “Yoga an inexpensive movement for FitIndia,” and urging everyone to join and celebrate the upcoming International Yoga Day on 21st June.
- 11.12 am IST Fantastic performance in 2018 Commonwealth Games, says PM Modi
Our athletes lived up to the expectations of the country & won medal after medal. It was a fantastic performance in 2018 Commonwealth Games: PM Modi in #MannKiBaat. (File Pic) pic.twitter.com/t9rK19KACg— ANI (@ANI) April 29, 2018
- 11.02 am IST PM Modi praises players for their performance in Commonwealth GamesPrime Minister Narendra Modi begins his 43rd edition of his radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ by applauding the efforts of the players of 71 countries including India for their participation in the 21st Common Wealth Games held recently in Australia’s Gold Coast.PM Modi said that our players’s stellar performance are a matter of huge pride for every Indian. Whether it was shooting or wrestling, table tennis or badminton, the performance of Indian players was exhilarating. India bagged 66 medals, which included 26 Gold, 20 Silver, and 20 Bronze. PM Modi says he can’t describe in words how an athlete feels when he steps onto the podium draped in tricolour and the notes of the national anthem is played.
- 10.53 am IST PM Modi to talk about hardworking citizens in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’
There are many such efforts by hardworking citizens that make India proud. Let us talk about them during #MannKiBaat at 11 AM today. Do join.— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 29, 2018
- 10.50 am IST PM Modi to address the nation in ‘Mann Ki Baat’
Do join #MannKiBaat at 11 AM tomorrow. pic.twitter.com/iyZtspBBPN— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) April 28, 2018
Latest News »
BSP plans counter to thwart BJP’s Dalit, backward outreach programme
Jan Akrosh rally: Sonia Gandhi says roots of corruption became stronger in Modi govt
Maruti aims for 10% increase in sales network in FY19
Nitish govt ‘shedding crocodile tears’ on Dalit issue: Jitan Ram Manjhi
Thousands participate in annual ‘Sikh Day Parade’ in US
Mark to Market »
Maruti Suzuki’s March quarter earnings miss won’t dent its valuations
Why Reliance Jio’s March quarter result is bad news for telcos
SBI Life needs protection for future profitability
Will Yes Bank’s March quarter results help it bridge valuation gap with peers?
How can rural demand revive if rural distress is knocking at the door?