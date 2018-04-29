 Mann Ki Baat highlights: PM Modi hails youth, farmers, scientists, athletes, in his speech - Livemint
Mann Ki Baat highlights: PM Modi hails youth, farmers, scientists, athletes, in his speech

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the people through his radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ today. Here are the main highlights of his speech
Last Modified: Sun, Apr 29 2018. 01 49 PM IST
Highlights

In his 42nd episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had emphasised on preventive health care awareness. Photo: Hindustan Times
In his 42nd episode of Mann Ki Baat, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had emphasised on preventive health care awareness. Photo: Hindustan Times
  • New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is sharing his thoughts with the people, through his radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ on Sunday, a day after he returned from China where he held a two-day informal summit with president Xi Jinping in Wuhan. Modi’s Mann Ki Baat will be the 43rd edition of the radio programme and will be aired on All India Radio, Doordarshan and the PM’s official mobile application.In his 42nd episode of Mann Ki Baat, PM Modi had emphasised on preventive health care awareness, and the government’s extensive efforts to set up Health Wellness Centres across the country and other issues. Here are the latest updates and highlights from Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s Mann Ki Baat today:
  • 1.36 pm IST PM Modi’s Mann Ki Baat focuses on celebrating hardwork
  • 11.48 am IST PM Modi urges the youth to imbibe spirit of ‘Jai Vigyan’PM Modi also urged the youth to imbibe the mantra of ‘Jai Vigyan’ given by former Prime Minister Atal Behari Vajapayee for enhancing the might and power of India, to build a modern, powerful and self-reliant India.
  • 11.46 am IST PM Modi says Buddha Purnima is special for every IndianPM says Buddha Purnima is a special day for every Indian as India is the birthplace of Lord Buddha, synonym for power of compassion, service and sacrifice. He was the fountainhead of egalitarianism, peace, harmony & brotherhood, the most desired human values in the world today.PM also said that Baba Saheb Ambedkar stressed that Lord Buddha has been a great inspiration in his social philosophy. Buddhism forges a link between us & Asian countries like China, Japan, Korea, Thailand, Cambodia & Myanmar, the PM said. The Indian govt. is developing Buddhist tourism infrastructure to connect Southeast Asia with important Indian Buddhist sites, he added. PM Modi also said that we are also a partner in the restoration of many Buddhist temples including the centuries old magnificent Anand Temple in Bagan in Myanmar.
  • 11.43 am IST PM Modi highlights concept of charity during Ramzan
  • 11.41 am IST Save water, says PM Modi to the nationPrime Minister Narendra Modi makes a clarion call for water conservation in summer, emphasising on going back to the traditional water harvesting systems of the country. He also said that budget under MNREGA is also utilized for water conservation activity. The PM said that an average of Rs32,000 crore rupees have been spent besides MNREGA budget every year on water conservation and management.
  • 11.37 am IST PM Modi talks about Bageshwar farmers’s endeavour, turning losses into profitsPM Modi said the farmers have formed a cooperative society. Linking this to the National Livelihood Mission, the endeavour is generating employment and curtailing outbound migration from the village.
  • 11.34 am IST PM Modi talks about inspiring stories of social transformationPM Modi also cited “Good News India” programme which, recounts inspiring stories of social transformation like Delhi youth working to educate street children and slum dwellers.
  • 11.26 am IST PM Modi announces ‘Swachch Bharat Internship 2018’Prime Minister Narendra Modi also talked about increasing significance of summer internships and announced the ‘Swachch Bharat Internship 2018’—a joint initiative of government ministries—asking young people to register on the website.The Prime Minister also invited youngsters to join the ‘Swachch Bharat Internship 2018’ after their examinations are over. The experience would be new for our youth and give them exposure to real world, he said.
  • 11.19 am IST PM Modi lauds response to ‘FitIndia’ initiativePM Narendra Modi also expressed his happiness at enthusiastic response to his ‘FitIndia’ invite. He said that many have written to him and shared ‘Fitness Mantra- Fit India’ stories on social media. PM Modi said that he appreciates eminent personalities like Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar for sharing videos on Twitter which show him exercise with wooden beads and playing volleyball to encourage youth to make India a FitIndia.Modi also called “Yoga an inexpensive movement for FitIndia,” and urging everyone to join and celebrate the upcoming International Yoga Day on 21st June.
  • 11.12 am IST Fantastic performance in 2018 Commonwealth Games, says PM Modi
  • 11.02 am IST PM Modi praises players for their performance in Commonwealth GamesPrime Minister Narendra Modi begins his 43rd edition of his radio programme ‘Mann Ki Baat’ by applauding the efforts of the players of 71 countries including India for their participation in the 21st Common Wealth Games held recently in Australia’s Gold Coast.PM Modi said that our players’s stellar performance are a matter of huge pride for every Indian. Whether it was shooting or wrestling, table tennis or badminton, the performance of Indian players was exhilarating. India bagged 66 medals, which included 26 Gold, 20 Silver, and 20 Bronze. PM Modi says he can’t describe in words how an athlete feels when he steps onto the podium draped in tricolour and the notes of the national anthem is played.
  • 10.53 am IST PM Modi to talk about hardworking citizens in his ‘Mann Ki Baat’
  • 10.50 am IST PM Modi to address the nation in ‘Mann Ki Baat’
First Published: Sun, Apr 29 2018. 10 51 AM IST
Topics: Narendra Modi Mann Ki Baat highlights Modi radio programme Modi China visit

