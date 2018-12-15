AgustaWestland case: CBI seeks Christian Michel custody for 5 more days

Christian Michel is one of the three middlemen being probed in AgustaWestland chopper case. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: The CBI on Saturday urged a Delhi court to grant it further custody of Christian Michel, the alleged middleman charge-sheeted and arrested in the AgustaWestland VVIP chopper deal, for five more days.

Christian Michel, the 57-year-old British national, was produced before special judge Arvind Kumar. The probe agency told the judge he needs to be confronted with various documents in the case.

Christian Michel was arrested in the UAE and extradited to India on December 4. The next day, he was produced before the court which allowed his five-day custodial interrogation by the CBI which was later extended by five more days.

Michel is one of the three middlemen being probed in the case, besides Guido Haschke and Carlo Gerosa, by the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the CBI. Both agencies notified an Interpol Red Corner notice (RCN) against him after the court issued a non-bailable warrant against him. The CBI alleged there was an estimated loss of Euro 398.21 million (about Rs 2,666 crore) to the exchequer in the deal, which was signed on February 8, 2010 for the supply of VVIP choppers worth Euro 556.262 million.

The ED, in its charge sheet filed against Christian Michel in June 2016, had alleged that he received Euro 30 million (about Rs 225 crore) from AgustaWestland.

