CBI chargesheet AAP minister Satyendra Jain in DA case

A file photo of AAP minister Satyendra Jain. Photo: Hindustan Times

New Delhi: Continuing with their crackdowns against senior politicians, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI), on Monday, filed a chargesheet against Satyendra Kumar Jain, his wife Poonam Jain and business associates Ajit Prasad Jain, Vaibhav Jain, Sunil Kumar Jain and Ayush Jain in the disproportionate assets case.

The agency said that the extent of disproportionate assets amounted to Rs1,47,60,000 crore.

The case was registered on 24 August 2017 against the accused persons for possessions of disproportionate assets during the period 14 February 2015 to 31 May 2017.

Satyendra Jain, an architect by profession, joined as architectural assistant in the CPWD in 1986. He left service in 1992-93 and completed his graduation and registered himself as an architect in 1993. His wife is also an architect with whom he ran a firm namely, M/S JJ Ideal Estate Pvt Ltd. Jain and his family have stake and share holding in Prayas Info solutions Pvt Ltd and IndoMetal Impex Pvt Ltd. and Akinchan developers Pvt Ltd and Mangalayatn projects private Ltd.

“Jain was a director in all these companies except the last one. He resigned from the directorship of these three companies before the election in 2013. His family however continued to hold shares in all four companies. Investigation has revealed that Prayas, Mangalayatn and Akichan received Rs1.53 crore as accommodation entries from Kolkata based shell companies,” the CBI said.

Jain, CBI added, assisted in looting this ill-gotten money through shell companies.

“Satyendra and Vaibhav Jain sent money to Rajendra Bansal (hawala operator), who in turn provided accommodation entries in the form of share application money in the four companies from Kolkata based shell companies from 2010-2016. Investigation has revealed the active role of Poonam Jain. It came to light that Satyendra Jain’s shares in delhi based companies was transferred to her name on 10 February 2015. Satyendra Jain, after resignation from directorship exercised effective control through his wife,” the CBI said in its chargesheet.

The chargesheet was filed in New Delhi’s Patiala House Court under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act (PC).

CBI also conducted searches at four places in August 2017, including Jain’s residence and offices.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal took to Twitter and said that the “people who live in the unauthorised colonies that Satyendra Jain was trying to regularise, will respond to this allegation.”