A rare good news week for Narendra Modi government

The World Bank’s Global Findex Report released on Thursday noted that financial inclusion increased rapidly in India in the recent past. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: This week has delivered a slew of positive news in quick succession. First, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday forecast a normal monsoon, then the International Monetary Fund (IMF) took a bet on India effecting a favourable makeover of its debt situation and finally the World Bank lauded India’s financial inclusion initiative.

The positive news bring cheer to the managers of the economy amid external uncertainties like surging oil prices and fears of a trade war. Besides giving a positive start to the 2018-19 fiscal, the developments also endorse the positive long-term impact of welfare schemes in a year the government has announced a major social security scheme for funding the healthcare needs of 500 million poor.

IMD’s forecast of a normal rainfall during the June-to-September south-west monsoon season for the third consecutive year implies a cooling effect on food inflation and a boost to economic growth. Rainfall will be 97% of the 50-year average with a 54% probability that rains will be normal to above normal, the IMD said. Normal monsoon in the June-to-September is key to kharif crops.

Praising the use of “right policies” to lower debt levels, the IMF said that India’s combined gross debt, including that of the central and state governments, is set to decline by almost nine percentage points to 61.4% of gross domestic product (GDP) by 2023-24. The forecast is significant as lower public debt levels could result in overall macroeconomic stability and a possible sovereign rating upgrade.

Union government has a target of bringing down its debt-to-GDP ratio to 40% by 2024-25, announced in budget 2018-19. A panel led by former finance secretary N.K. Singh had earlier recommended a combined debt-to-GDP ratio of central and state governments of 60% by 2022-23—40% for the Centre and 20% for states.

The government’s resolve to promote inclusive growth and to nurture human capital as an essential pillar of economic growth got an endorsement when the World Bank’s Global Findex Report released on Thursday noted that financial inclusion increased rapidly in India in the recent past.

“Any massive welfare programme that is successfully implemented in India and China will have a major impact on global socioeconomic indicators as this part of the world shares a huge burden in achieving development goals,” said N.R. Bhanumurthy, professor of economics at the National Institute of Public Finance and Policy.

The report said the number of bank account holders in the country rose from 35% of the adults in 2011 and 53% in 2014 to an impressive 80% in 2017. The report attributed the progress to the Jan Dhan Yojana, which uses biometric identity card to expand access to financial services.

The study released every three years said that more than half of the 514 million accounts opened globally from 2014 to 2017 were Jan Dhan accounts opened in India totaling 281.7 million during the period. The number of Jan Dhan account holders has since gone up to 314.4 million in March 2018.

Later this month, the Central Statistics Office will release the fourth quarter GDP data on 31 May, which is expected to provide further proof of the economic revival after a series of structural reforms including demonetisation, bankruptcy reforms and roll out of the goods and services tax.