People should not visit chief minister for small problems: Telangana IT minister

TRS president K Chandrashekhar Rao

Hyderabad: Defending his father and Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) supremo K. Chandrashekhar Rao, state caretaker IT minister K.T. Rama Rao, known as KTR, said if a chief minister had to organise daily “durbars” for the public, it would mean a failure of the governance machinery.

The former TRS government had established a decentralised system at the village level so that people would not need to visit the chief minister’s office to deal with small issues, he added.

KTR’s statement came in response to a question posed to him by journalists about his father, the caretaker chief minister, not being regular in office. “Small problems should be solved at the local level. The chief minister has to plan and execute work with the help of a strong decentralised system.”

When asked about the political buzz that he might be the next chief minister, KTR, seen as a youth leader in the TRS, said the state needed a leader like his father. “I do not have any such plans. Back in 2014 (when the TRS won the Assembly elections), I did not imagine that I would become a minister. I just wanted Telangana,” KTR said.

KTR said the TRS government started the Rs.80,000 crore Kaleswaram project to provide irrigation and drinking water to farmers and houses. “It would have taken 90 years to build it. We gave twice as much water as the Congress could have given and made a good start in health and education,” he mentioned.

In the coming Assembly elections, to be held on 7 December, the TRS is up against the Congress-led grand alliance, which also includes the Telugu Desam Party, Telangana Jana Samithi, Communist Party of India and the Telangana Inti Party.

In the 2014 elections, the TRS had won a simple majority of 63 seats, while the Congress won 21 seats.

The TDP and Bharatiya Janata Party had won 15 and five seats as part of a pre-poll alliance, while the All India Majilis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen won seven seats in the core area of Hyderabad. The AIMIM is also expected to help the TRS this time, given that both parties maintain they are on “friendly” terms.