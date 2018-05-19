 Supreme Court orders live telecast of Karnataka assembly floor test - Livemint
Livemint
epaper
×
Home Elections 2018 Companies Industry Politics Money Opinion LoungeMultimedia Science Education Sports TechnologyConsumerSpecials
×
Home » Politics

Supreme Court orders live telecast of Karnataka assembly floor test

A Supreme Court bench said that live broadcast of proceedings in Karnataka assembly is the best possible way to ensure transparency
Last Published: Sat, May 19 2018. 11 34 AM IST
PTI
The Supreme Court bench termed as ‘fair’ the suggestion of Karnataka governor’s counsel that the floor test be telecast live. Photo: Mint
The Supreme Court bench termed as ‘fair’ the suggestion of Karnataka governor’s counsel that the floor test be telecast live. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Saturday ordered live streaming of the floor test at Karnataka assembly for chief minister B.S. Yeddyurappa to prove his majority in the House.

“Live broadcast of floor test will be the best possible way to ensure transparency in the proceedings,”a bench comprising justices A.K. Sikri, S.A. Bobde and Ashok Bhushan said.

The bench said secretary of the legislative assembly will record the proceedings of the House. It said that several local channels will be provided the live feed of the proceedings so that they can also be in a position to telecast simultaneously.

The bench termed as “fair” the suggestion of Karnataka governor’s counsel that the floor test be telecast live.

First Published: Sat, May 19 2018. 11 32 AM IST
Topics: Karnataka floor test Karnataka floor test live Supreme Court Karnataka govt BS Yeddyurappa

More From Politics »

Editor's Picks »

Latest News »

Mark to Market »