PNB fraud: CBI moves extradition request against Nirav Modi’s brother Nishal

A file photo of Brady House branch where the PNB fraud case involving Nirav Modi was allegedly carried out. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/ Mint

New Delhi: The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has moved an extradition request to bring back Nishal Modi, the brother of fugitive billionaire Nirav Modi who is accused in $2-billion banking fraud case in Punjab National Bank, officials said Monday.

The request was sent to the Home Ministry on Friday. The Home Minister will send it to Belgium, where Nishal Modi is believed to be holding up, through the External Affairs Ministry, they said.

Nishal Modi, a Belgian national, is already facing an Interpol Red Corner Notice issued on the request of the CBI, they said. India has extradition treaty with Belgium, they said.

It is alleged that he created dummy partners and was beneficiary of funds siphoned off from Punjab National Bank, they said.