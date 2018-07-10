 Ratan Tata to share dais with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat - Livemint
Ratan Tata to share dais with RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat

Ratan Tata and RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat will attend an event organised by the Nana Palkar Smriti Samiti in Mumbai on 24 August

PTI
Ratan Tata will be present in the event that will mark the concluding ceremony of the centenary year celebrations of Nana Palkar, Sangh pracharak. Photo: AP
Mumbai: Industrialist Ratan Tata will be sharing the stage with Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) chief Mohan Bhagwat at an event in Mumbai next month.

The development comes after former president Pranab Mukherjee attended a function of RSS in Nagpur last month. “Tata and Bhagwat will attend an event in Mumbai on August 24 organised by the Nana Palkar Smriti Samiti,” a Sangh functionary told PTI.

The NGO is named after Sangh pracharak Nana Palkar. The samiti has its premises near the Tata Memorial Hospital in Mumbai and has been serving cancer patients from the facility. Tata has visited the premises and is aware of the NGO’s work, the Sangh functionary said.

The 24 August event will mark the concluding ceremony of the centenary year celebrations of Nana Palkar.

First Published: Tue, Jul 10 2018. 01 45 PM IST
