4.5 magnitude earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh
Tremors were felt in different parts of Himachal Pradesh with epicenter of the earthquake in Chamba district of the state
Last Published: Thu, Jun 14 2018. 07 28 PM IST
Shimla: An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter Scale hit Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district on Thursday afternoon, meteorological department officials said.
Tremors were felt in different parts of the state but no loss of life or property was reported.
Tremors were felt around 3.45 pm and the magnitude of quake was 4.5 on Richter scale with epicenter in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh, the local MeT office said.
First Published: Thu, Jun 14 2018. 07 28 PM IST
More From Politics »
- India slams UN report on J&K as ‘motivated’
- India dismayed over jail term to former Maldives president
- West Bengal govt plans sops for airlines in bid to boost traffic at smaller airports
- Less than 5% people prefer to use e-wallets, BHIM app for online transactions: survey
- State-run hospitals to display available stock of medicines
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
Mark to Market »
- Increasing cotton prices could trip margins at spinning mills
- Renewable energy in India: lofty targets, shrinking expectations
- The rising risks to financing India’s current account deficit
- Is economic policy uncertainty rearing its head again globally?
- Tata Steel Europe JV faces investor hurdle, but it is not a deal-breaker