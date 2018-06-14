4.5 magnitude earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh

Tremors were felt around 3.45 pm and the magnitude of quake was 4.5 on Richter scale, the MeT office said.

Shimla: An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter Scale hit Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district on Thursday afternoon, meteorological department officials said.

Tremors were felt in different parts of the state but no loss of life or property was reported.

Tremors were felt around 3.45 pm and the magnitude of quake was 4.5 on Richter scale with epicenter in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh, the local MeT office said.