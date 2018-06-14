 4.5 magnitude earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh - Livemint
Politics

4.5 magnitude earthquake hits Himachal Pradesh

Tremors were felt in different parts of Himachal Pradesh with epicenter of the earthquake in Chamba district of the state

Last Published: Thu, Jun 14 2018. 07 28 PM IST
PTI
Tremors were felt around 3.45 pm and the magnitude of quake was 4.5 on Richter scale, the MeT office said.
Shimla: An earthquake measuring 4.5 on the Richter Scale hit Himachal Pradesh’s Chamba district on Thursday afternoon, meteorological department officials said.

Tremors were felt in different parts of the state but no loss of life or property was reported.

Tremors were felt around 3.45 pm and the magnitude of quake was 4.5 on Richter scale with epicenter in Chamba district of Himachal Pradesh, the local MeT office said.

First Published: Thu, Jun 14 2018. 07 28 PM IST
Topics: earthquake Himachal Pradesh Chamba district meteorological department Tremors

