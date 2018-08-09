Income tax department taking up fewer returns for scrutiny

The government received 6.86 crore income tax returns in 2017-18. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: In a taxpayer friendly move, the income tax department is now choosing a lower percentage of cases for scrutiny.

The tax department has only picked up 0.35% tax returns for scrutiny last year as against the previous instances of 0.8%-1% of cases being scrutinized.

The government received 6.86 crore income tax returns in 2017-18.

“Of the 0.35% cases picked up, around 0.15% were picked up for limited scrutiny. Only 0.2% of cases were picked up for full scrutiny,” said Sushil Chandra, chairman, Central Board of Direct Taxes at a conference organized by industry chamber Assocham

“This shows the faith the tax department has in taxpayers. But it doesn’t mean that tax evaders can go scot free,” Chandra said, adding that technology will be used to mine data to and identify tax evaders.

Chandra said the government had filed 4,700 prosecution cases this year, as against 1200 the previous year and 500 in the year before that.

Chandra said the government was committed to the ease of doing business and had worked to ease payment of corporate taxes and provide tax certainty to investors.

“We are working on certain areas so that an investor feels that it is the best country to invest in,” Chandra said.