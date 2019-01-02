India to get information on account holders in Swiss banks from 2019: Govt
Switzerland has been long perceived as one of the safest havens for illicit wealth allegedly stashed abroad by some Indians
New Delhi: India will start receiving from Switzerland this year information relating to financial accounts held by Indians in Swiss banks, government said Wednesday.Minister of State for External Affairs V K Singh, replying to a question in the Lok Sabha, said such information may include details about persons allegedly involved in corruption.
Switzerland has been long perceived as one of the safest havens for illicit wealth allegedly stashed abroad by some Indians.
Singh said the India-Switzerland tax treaty facilitates receipt of information on request basis for cases under investigation.
“In addition, from 2019, India will receive on automatic basis, information in respect of financial accounts held by Indian residents in Switzerland. The information received on request or on automatic basis may include information about persons allegedly involved in corruption,” he said.
At the same time, Singh added that the information received is governed by the confidentiality provisions of the tax treaty between the two countries.
In 2016, India and Switzerland signed a joint declaration relating to automatic exchange of information relating to tax.
(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed)
More From Politics »
- Indigenous Sukhoi-30MKI costlier than Russian SU-30 as specifications not same: Govt
- Deliveries of S-400 air defence missiles to start from next year: Govt
- 24 AIADMK Members suspended for continued ruckus
- India in touch with US for extradition of persons wanted in 26/11 case
- Rafale deal: Govt rejects Congress demand for JPC probe
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Tamil Nadu govt moves SC against NGT order on Vedanta’s Sterlite plant at Tuticorin
- Deliveries of S-400 air defence missiles to start from next year: Govt
- Ashok Leyland buys 27.25% more stake in Ashley Aviation
- India to get information on account holders in Swiss banks from 2019: Govt
- 24 AIADMK Members suspended for continued ruckus
Mark to Market »
- Singapore GRM drops significantly in December quarter
- Shipping rates a respite for GE Shipping, but sustainability is key
- What Ramco Cements’ expansion drive means for prices in south India
- Farm loan defaults rise as banks brace for big write-offs
- With volumes on the mend, will 2019 mark a turnaround for textiles exporters?