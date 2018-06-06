Bhima-Koregaon violence: Pune police arrests 5 Dalit activists

A file photo of policemen in Bhima-Koregaon after the violence on 31 December 2017-1 January 2018. Photo: PTI

Nagpur: In an early morning swoop down on Wednesday, Maharashtra’s Pune police arrested five activists, including Rona Wilson, an activist and Jawaharlal Nehru University alumnus, in connection with the Bhima-Koregaon violence in late December last year. While Wilson was picked up from Delhi, Dalit activist Sudhir Dhawale was arrested in Mumbai. Activists Shoma Sen, Mahesh Raut, and lawyer Surendra Gadling were arrested from Nagpur.

A senior police official in Nagpur who is associated with the state’s anti-Naxal operations told Mint on the condition of anonymity that all those arrested have been booked under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

“We have been able to establish the money trail between these Naxal sympathisers and Naxals ahead of the Elgar Parishad in Pune on December 31, 2017. Offences were registered against some of these activists including Dhawale in January only for the violence that broke out in Bhima-Koregaon on 1 January that we believe their inflammatory speeches at the Elgar Parishad triggered. We have accumulated more evidence in the last few months and have a stronger case now,” the official said.

The Elgar Parishad was organised by Dalit activists and intellectuals on 31 December near Shaniwarwada in Pune which was the seat of power for the Peshwas who were the military and administrative head of the Maratha empire.

Bhima-Koregaon on the outskirts of Pune holds a significant symbolic position in the Dalit folklore because some Dalit historians and activists believe the battle of Bhima-Koregaon on 1 January 1818, which the Peshwas lost to the British army, accelerated the fall of the Peshwas.

According to this Dalit narrative, the Mahar regiment (Mahar is a Dalit caste to which Babasaheb Ambedkar belonged) which fought on the side of the British army was instrumental in this victory. The Peshwas were Brahmins and considered by Dalit activists as the caste oppressors.

Thousands of Dalits had gathered in Bhima-Koregaon on 31 December-1 January to commemorate the “valour and victory” of the Mahar regiment over the Peshwas on the 200th anniversary of the battle of Bhima-Koregaon. Incidences of arson and stone pelting were reported from Bhima-Koregaon and adjoining villages. One person died in the violence and several were injured. The violence triggered a Dalit backlash and Maharashtra bandh on 3 January which saw more instances of arson and stone pelting.

On the charges made by Dalit activists, the police filed first information reports (FIRs) against Hindutva activists Sambhaji Bhide and Milind Ekbote for “inciting the violence”. Ekbote was later arrested and is out on bail. The Pune police also filed an FIR against Dalit activist and Gujarati legislator Jignesh Mevani for making “an inflammatory speech” at the Elgar Parishad.

Sudhir Dhawale is the state president of a co-ordination committee formed for the Elgar Parishad.