Eight killed in encounter in South Kashmir, clashes erupt between security forces, youth

File photo: AP

Srinagar: A soldier and six militants were Sunday killed during an encounter between ultras and security forces in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir, police said here.

A civilian was also killed while four other locals were injured in the cross firing near the encounter site, sparking massive clashes between groups of youth and security forces in the area, a police official said.

Giving details of the operation, the official said security forces launched a cordon and search operation at Hipura Batagund village around midnight following specific information about presence of militants there.

As the searches were going on, the search party was fired upon by militants. The fire was retaliated leading to a gunfight, he said. “Initially, one jawan of 34 RR sustained injuries in the exchange of fire. He was evacuated to hospital and is stated to be stable now. However, one jawan identified as Nazir Ahmad of 34 RR who got grievously injured in the final phase of the encounter has succumbed,” the official said.

He said in the ensuing encounter, six militants were killed and bodies were retrieved from the site of the gunfight. Their identities and affiliations are being ascertained, he said, adding, incriminating materials including huge quantity of arms and ammunition were recovered from the site of encounter. The official said five civilians received bullet injuries in the cross-firing near the gunfight site.

The injured civilians were rushed to a hospital where one of them succumbed to injuries, the police official said.He said the other injured are being treated upon.

He said mobile Internet has been suspended in Shopian and Kulgam districts as a precautionary measure.

(This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.)