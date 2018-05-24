Sterlite protests: DMK, allies call for day-long Tamil Nadu bandh tomorrow

DMK says instead of an all-party protest, a Tamil Nadu bandh would be observed on 25 May to condemn the police action Sterlite protests at Tuticorin. Photo: PTI

Chennai: The Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) and other opposition parties in Tamil Nadu have called for a dawn-to-dusk bandh on Friday, condemning the police action against Sterlite protesters in Tuticorin, in which 11 people lost their lives.

The DMK had on Tuesday called for an all-party protest in all district headquarters on 25 May to condemn the police firing in Tuticorin district.

In a statement issued late on Wednesday night, the DMK said instead of the all-party protest, a state-wide bandh would be observed on 25 May to condemn the police action and demand closure of the Sterlite copper plant in Tuticorin district.

People living in Tuticorin and its neighbouring districts were angered by the police action against the agitators, the release said, adding, “The bandh will also reflect the feelings of Tamils.”

“The DMK, the All India National Congress, Dravidar Kazhagam, Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam, the CPI, the CPI(M), Indian Union Muslim League, the Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi and the Manithaneya Makkal Katchi will participate in the day-long statewide protest,” it said.