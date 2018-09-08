People of this country looking for change, says Kejriwal

Delhi chief minister and AAP national convener Arvind Kejriwal

New Delhi: Expanding their party presence in the state of Uttar Pradesh, Delhi chief minister and Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) national convener Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said the people of this country were looking for change. Kejriwal was addressing a rally in Noida.

The ‘Jan Adhikar’ rally was held in Noida on Sunday to mark the end of the 10-day long ‘padyatra’ by senior AAP leader and Rajya Sabha member Sanjay Singh which he started from Saharanpur last month. The event also saw former union minister Yashwant Sinha and Bharatiya Janata Party Member of Parliament Shatrugan Sinha in attendance.

Drawing a comparison between the central government and the Delhi government, Kejriwal questioned which government had performed better.

“The people in the country are now looking for a change. If the AAP government in Delhi can improve education in the state, why can’t the Prime Minister do the same in the country? We have opened a number of health care centres across Delhi, what has the Prime Minister done so far?” Kejriwal said.

Ahead of general elections next year, the AAP, currently in power in Delhi, is trying to expand its presence in Uttar Pradesh. The party is also in opposition in Punjab and has four members in the Lok Sabha from the state as well.

“Today the government in UP is taking it If change needs to come to UP, then the AAP needs to be strengthened in the state. The state needs to use a broom to sweep the current government out of the state. The BJP led government has failed the people on all the promises that they made,” Singh said.

Focusing on the work done by the AAP led government in Delhi, Singh said that the government had worked to reduce prices for people in the capital and also improved infrastructure facilities.

“The AAP government in Delhi is working for the people. Electricity prices have reduced and people from across the world are coming to see the work being done. The government has worked towards strengthening education in the state. If such a change can be brought in Delhi, AAP needs to be brought in UP and the country,” Singh added.

Yashwant Sinha and Shatrugan Sinha also endorsed the work done by the AAP-led Delhi government.

“The politics of this country is changing. The people of this country are no longer willing to support the politics of lies. The Kejriwal led government has done such good work that people from foreign organisations are coming down to see the work they are doing,” Yashwant Sinha said.