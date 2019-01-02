Meghalaya mine mishap: SC to hear plea to expedite rescue operations of trapped miners
A plea has raised questions why heavy duty pumps by private companies such as Kirloskar Brothers were not used for the rescue operations
New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday agreed to hear a plea seeking immediate steps by the Centre and state government to rescue miners trapped inside an illegal coal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills. Fifteen miners have been trapped in the illegal coal mine since 13 December.
The matter was mentioned for urgent listing before a bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi who said that it would be taken up for hearing on Thursday.
The petition sought a direction to the Centre and other concerned authorities to prepare a standard operating procedure (SOP) for rescue operations in mining. It also questioned why heavy duty pumps by private companies such as Kirloskar Brothers Ltd were not being utilized for the rescue operations. The Kirloskars had offered four pumps of 100 horsepower while the Tatas offered two.
It also sought intervention of the Army, apart from the Navy and the Air Force that are engaged in the rescue operations.
15 miners were trapped inside a 370-foot deep illegal coal mine in Meghalaya’s East Jaintia Hills district since 13 December after water from nearby Lytein river gushed in, puncturing the mine wall.
The National Green Tribunal (NGT) had imposed a blanket ban on unscientific and unsafe mining of coal in Meghalaya since 2014.
More From Politics »
- Growth momentum is strong for Indian IT companies: Expert
- Meghalaya mine disaster: Navy, NDRF divers to go down to measure afresh water level
- MSMEs want RBI relief for non-GST firms as well
- Govt introduces Aadhaar amendment bill in Lok Sabha
- 123 crore Aadhaar cards issued to people: Govt tells Rajya Sabha
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Growth momentum is strong for Indian IT companies: Expert
- Direct tax GDP ratio of 5.98% in FY18 best in 10 years: Govt
- Meghalaya mine mishap: SC to hear plea to expedite rescue operations of trapped miners
- PNB Housing Finance raises $265 million via ECBs
- Meghalaya mine disaster: Navy, NDRF divers to go down to measure afresh water level
Mark to Market »
- Singapore GRM drops significantly in December quarter
- Shipping rates a respite for GE Shipping, but sustainability is key
- What Ramco Cements’ expansion drive means for prices in south India
- Farm loan defaults rise as banks brace for big write-offs
- With volumes on the mend, will 2019 mark a turnaround for textiles exporters?