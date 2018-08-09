Rajya Sabha Deputy Chairman election: 5 takeaways

With the election of Harivansh as the new Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, the NDA secures another constitutional position in a contest with the Opposition

New Delhi: Harivansh, senior leader of the Janata Dal (United) or JDU, was elected as Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha on Thursday. Here are five key takeaways from the outcome of the elections for the new Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha:

The NDA secures yet another constitutional position

With the election of Harivansh as the new Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) led National Democratic Alliance (NDA) secures yet another constitutional position in a contest with the Opposition. Earlier, the NDA defeated Opposition candidates in elections for the President and Vice-President in the past year.

Ally troubles worry both BJP, Congress

Last-minute glitches worried the BJP as one of its oldest allies, the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD), was upset over its candidate not being chosen. The Punjab ally, however, came around after BJP president Amit Shah reached out to them. Similarly, the Congress, too, faced last-minute ally troubles with all the other Opposition parties backing out of fielding a candidate.

Regional parties play a decisive role

In the end, it was the regional parties which held the key to the election. Non-BJP non-Congress parties like the Biju Janata Dal (BJD), Telangana Rashtriya Samiti (TRS) and All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) were wooed by NDA leaders and ended up tilting the scales in its favour.

Opposition unity in disarray

The election for Deputy Chairman of the Rajya Sabha was expected to be a test for Opposition unity, but ended up exposing the faultlines. While all the key Opposition parties did support the Congress, they failed to reach out to fence-sitters like the BJD, TRS and AIADMK. The outcome will have an impact on parliamentary business in the Rajya Sabha as it will give an upper hand to the ruling alliance despite it being in minority.

Congress dominance over post ends after decades

With B K Hariprasad losing the contest, Congress dominance over the post ends after nearly four decades. The post fell vacant after the Congress’ P J Kurien retired last month. The post was held earlier by several Congress leaders like K Rahman Khan, Najma Heptullah and M M Jacob.