Speaker admits no-trust motion against Modi government

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses the media ahead of Parliament’s monsoon session, in New Delhi 18 July. Photo: AP

New Delhi: A no-confidence motion against the Narendra Modi government was moved in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, with Speaker Sumitra Mahajan admitting the notice and saying she would announce the date for a debate on it in “2-3 days”. The Speaker named all opposition members who had moved similar no-confidence motion notices and said the TDP’s Kesineni Srinivas would move his motion as his name had come up in the lottery.

Srinivas, whose party had quit the ruling NDA coalition in March protesting against the government not providing a special package to Andhra Pradesh, moved the motion during Zero Hour, which was admitted by the Speaker. She said she would notify the date for discussion on the no-confidence motion in “2-3 days”.

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Ananth Kumar said the government was ready to face the no-confidence motion and win it as it enjoyed two-thirds majority in the House.

The TDP members had moved a no-confidence motion during the Budget session of Parliament as well, but it was rejected by the Speaker on the grounds that the House was not in order as there were continuous protests in the Well by different political parties over various issues.