World’s oldest person dies in Japan at age of 117
Nabi Tajima, who had been hospitalised since January, was born on 4 August, 1900, and reportedly had over 160 descendants, including great-great-great grandchildren
Last Published: Sun, Apr 22 2018. 01 29 PM IST
Tokyo:The world’s oldest person has died in southern Japan at the age of 117. An official in the town of Kikai says Nabi Tajima died in a hospital on Saturday shortly before 8 pm.
She had been hospitalised since January. Tajima was born on 4 August, 1900, and reportedly had more than 160 descendants, including great-great-great grandchildren.
Her town of Kikai is in Kagoshima prefecture on Kyushu, the southernmost of Japan’s four main islands.
She became the world’s oldest person seven months ago after the death of Violet Brown in Jamaica, also at the age of 117.
The US-based Gerontology Research Group says that another Japanese woman, Chiyo Yoshida, is now the world’s oldest person in its records. She is 116 years old.
First Published: Sun, Apr 22 2018. 01 29 PM IST
Latest News »
- President Kovind promulgates fugitive economic offenders ordinance
- PNB scam: Govt intervenes in Nirav Modi firms’ bankruptcy case in US
- Nirav Modi fraud: PNB moves recovery writ in Hong Kong court
- Q4 earnings, oil prices to chart equities market direction this week
- Iran threatens to ‘vigorously’ resume enrichment if US quits nuclear deal
Latest News »
President Kovind promulgates ordinance providing death penalty for child rapists
Tata Motors’ market share in commercial vehicles rises to 44% in FY18 on turnaround strategy
Idea Cellular’s proposal for 100% FDI under consideration of DIPP
ICICI-Videocon loan case: Sebi may seek forensic probe of bank books, disclosures
Saudi Arabian security shoots down recreational drone near royal palace
Mark to Market »
IndusInd Bank’s big bad loan divergence foretells a painful bank results season
Investors in IBC companies face a harsh reality
Q4 results: Tata Consultancy Services ends FY18 well, will valuations tango?
RBI minutes show a repo rate hike is around the corner
ACC: Healthy volume growth, lower overhead expenses save the day