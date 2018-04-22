 World’s oldest person dies in Japan at age of 117 - Livemint
World’s oldest person dies in Japan at age of 117

Nabi Tajima, who had been hospitalised since January, was born on 4 August, 1900, and reportedly had over 160 descendants, including great-great-great grandchildren
Last Published: Sun, Apr 22 2018. 01 29 PM IST
PTI
Nabi Tajima, world’s oldest person, died of old age in a hospital in the town of Kikai in southern Japan on 21 April, 2018. She was 117. She had been hospitalized since January. Photo: AP
Nabi Tajima, world’s oldest person, died of old age in a hospital in the town of Kikai in southern Japan on 21 April, 2018. She was 117. She had been hospitalized since January. Photo: AP

Tokyo:The world’s oldest person has died in southern Japan at the age of 117. An official in the town of Kikai says Nabi Tajima died in a hospital on Saturday shortly before 8 pm.

She had been hospitalised since January. Tajima was born on 4 August, 1900, and reportedly had more than 160 descendants, including great-great-great grandchildren.

Her town of Kikai is in Kagoshima prefecture on Kyushu, the southernmost of Japan’s four main islands.

She became the world’s oldest person seven months ago after the death of Violet Brown in Jamaica, also at the age of 117.

The US-based Gerontology Research Group says that another Japanese woman, Chiyo Yoshida, is now the world’s oldest person in its records. She is 116 years old.

First Published: Sun, Apr 22 2018. 01 29 PM IST
Topics: World’s oldest person dies Nabi Tajima World’s oldest person Kikai town Japan

