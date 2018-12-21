These 10 agencies can monitor, decrypt any information on any computer

The ministry gave the go ahead under section 69 (1) of the Information Technology Act, 2000. Photo: iStock

New Delhi: In a move that has brought into question privacy laws, the Union home ministry has issued an order which will enable 10 authorised agencies to monitor and decrypt any information on any computer. The order, which enables these agencies to monitor “information generated, transmitted, received or stored in any computer,” has created a political storm with the Opposition gearing up to challenge the matter.

The MHA, according to the order, has authorised the Intelligence Bureau, Narcotics Control Bureau, Enforcement Directorate, Central Board of Direct Taxes, Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Central Bureau of Investigation; National Investigation Agency, Cabinet Secretariat (R&AW), Directorate of Signal Intelligence (For service areas of Jammu & Kashmir, North-East and Assam only) and Commissioner of Police, Delhi to have access to the information.

The ministry, in an order, gave the go ahead under section 69 (1) of the Information Technology Act, 2000.