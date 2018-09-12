Cabinet approves new procurement policy to ensure MSP to farmers

India imports around 14-15 million tonnes of edible oils annually, around 70% of the domestic demand. Photo: Bloomberg

New Delhi: The Cabinet on Wednesday approved a new procurement policy. The policy will cover two schemes — one will focus on compensating oilseeds farmers if rates fall below the minimum support price (MSP), and the other will allow states to rope in private players for procurement, sources said Wednesday. The decision was taken during a Cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

In this year’s budget, the government announced it will put in place a fool-proof mechanism to ensure MSP to farmers. It had asked think-tank Niti Aayog to suggest a mechanism in consultation with the agriculture ministry and states. According to sources, the agriculture ministry’s proposal on the new procurement policy, Annadata Maulya Samrakshana Yojana, was taken up for discussion in the Cabinet, and the same was approved.

Under the new policy, state governments will be given the option to choose multiple schemes to protect farmers when prices fall below the MSP. A new scheme, Price Deficiency Payment, has been framed on the lines of the Madhya Pradesh government’s Bhavantar Bhugtan Yojana (BBY) to protect oilseeds farmers only.

Under the Price Deficiency Payment plan, the government will pay farmers the difference between the MSP and monthly average price of oilseeds quoted in the wholesale market. This would be implemented for up to 25 per cent of the oilseeds production in a state. Besides, states will have the option to rope in private players for oilseeds procurement on a pilot basis.

Both the Price Deficiency Payment scheme and private players’ participation will be exclusively for oilseeds because the government wants to bring down the country’s import dependence on cooking oils, sources said. Under the new policy, states will also have an option to choose the existing Price Support Scheme (PSS), under which central agencies procure commodities covered under the MSP policy when prices fall below the MSP.

The Food Corp of India, the government’s nodal agency for procurement and distribution of foodgrains, already procures wheat and rice at MSP for supply through ration shops and welfare schemes. The Centre also implements the Market Intervention Scheme (MIS) for procurement of those commodities, which are perishable in nature and are not covered under the MSP policy. Under the MSP policy, the government fixes the rates for 23 notified crops grown in kharif and rabi seasons. India imports around 14-15 million tonnes of edible oils annually, around 70% of the domestic demand.