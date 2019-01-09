Govt prohibits imports of unregistered, non-complaint electronics and IT goods

Without the registration, it said, the imported goods would be re-exported by the importer. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Import of electronics and IT goods without registration with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) is prohibited, the government said Wednesday.

Under the Electronics and IT Goods (Requirement of Compulsory Registration) order 2012, imports of these goods is allowed through the registration with the BIS or on specific exemption letter from the ministry of IT and electronics (MeitY).

Without the registration, it said, the imported goods would be re-exported by the importer.

“Import consignment without valid registration with BIS shall be re-exported by the importer failing with customs shall deform the goods and dispose them as scrap under intimation to ministry of IT and electronics,” the directorate general of foreign trade (DGFT) said in a notification.

Under the order, certain electronics and IT products like mobile phones, LED TV, LED lights etc are required to comply with BIS requirements for sale in the country. Companies are required to register these products with BIS for clearance.

In a separate notification, the DGFT said import policy for aviation gasoline is ‘free’ subject to actual user condition.

