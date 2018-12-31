Triple Talaq Bill: Govt, opposition lock horns in Rajya Sabha

The Lok Sabha, on Thursday, passed the Muslim Women Bill (Triple Talaq) 2018 with 245 votes in favour and 11 against. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: Four days after the Lok Sabha passed the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Bill 2018, also known as the Triple Talaq Bill, the bill was today stalled in the Rajya Sabha, with the Opposition demanding the scrutiny of the bill by a select committee.

Leader of the Opposition Ghulam Nabi Azad told the House, “A very important bill is pending. Under Rule 125, the bill should first go to a standing committee and if not then a select committee and the Centre has broken that rule.”

Senior Congress party leader Anand Sharma added that the Bill “cannot be passed until it has gone through a scrutiny. Let this be referred to a select committee. Even if the Lok Sabha has passed it, the Rajya Sabha is not a rubber stamp.”

Union Law Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad, who was supposed to table the Bill in the Rajya Sabha, urged the Congress to not delay the passage of the Bill.

“We are ready to have a discussion. But this is a matter of humanity and the rights of Muslim women. This should not be delayed because it will delay justice to these women who are given triple talaq even through Whatsapp messages. If the Opposition has any suggestions, we are willing to listen to them,” Prasad said.

The Lok Sabha, on Thursday, passed the Muslim Women Bill (Triple Talaq) 2018 with 245 votes in favour and 11 against. The Triple Talaq bill aims at criminalising the practice of instant triple talaq.