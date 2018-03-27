Karnataka elections 2018: Election Commission announces key dates for polls

The poll bugle has been sounded for Karnataka, where a triangular contest is in the offing for 224-assembly seats, between the K. Siddaramaiah-led Congress party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (Secular). Photo: Hemant Mishra/Mint

New Delhi: The poll bugle has been sounded for Karnataka, where a triangular contest is in the offing for 224-assembly seats, between the K. Siddaramaiah-led Congress party, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Janata Dal (Secular).

Karnataka is the only big state where the Congress is in power after losing a string of assembly elections to the BJP over the last few years. The BJP is making a concerted bid to unseat the Congress. The Janata Dal (Secular), led by former chief minister and state president H.D. Kumaraswamy, is the third player in the fray.

Here are the important dates for the Karnataka assembly elections:

■ 17 April: The notification for the polls will be issued

■ 24 April: Last date for filing of nomination

■ 27 April: Last date of withdrawal of candidates

■ 12 May: Polling of votes in a single-phase election for the 224-member assembly

■ 15 May: Counting of votes