Arvind Kejriwal to hold all-party meet with SC-appointed panel on sealing drive
New Delhi:Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal will hold an all-party meeting with the Supreme Court-appointed monitoring committee on unauthorised constructions in the national capital on Wednesday to find a solution to the ongoing sealing drive.
A government official said the chief minister has invited leaders of the Congress and the BJP to attend the meeting to be held with the committee at the Delhi Secretariat.
Last week, Kejriwal had sought an appointment with the Supreme-Court appointed panel to discuss the sealing issue.
“Following recent request of the chief minister, the committee representatives will come to Delhi Secretariat on Wednesday for a meeting over sealing issue. The chief minister has also invited BJP and Congress to attend this meeting,” the official said.
Earlier this month, Kejriwal had held an all-party meeting to find a solution to the ongoing sealing drive being carried out by municipal corporations against commercial establishments for violating civic norms since December last year following the directions of monitoring committee.
During the meeting held at Kejriwal’s residence on 13 March, the AAP and the Congress had agreed to raise their voice in Parliament through their MPs against the drive. Traders have been affected by the move to shut down commercial establishments.
