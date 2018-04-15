 Donald Trump’s approval rating climbs to 40%, highest level this year - Livemint
Donald Trump’s approval rating climbs to 40%, highest level this year

Donald Trump’s average ratings are still the lowest since the Truman administration, according to the poll by ABC News and The Washington Post
Last Published: Sun, Apr 15 2018. 07 31 PM IST
Laura Hurst
US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters
US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

London:President Donald Trump’s approval rating rose to 40% in the latest poll by ABC News and The Washington Post, the highest level this year.

The reading compares to 36% in January’s poll. His disapproval rating fell to 56% from 58%. Trump’s average ratings are still the lowest since the Truman administration, according to the poll.

Opinions about Trump’s handling of the economy were more evenly split, with 46% in favor and 48% expressing reservations. Bloomberg.

