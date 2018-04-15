Donald Trump’s approval rating climbs to 40%, highest level this year

US President Donald Trump. Photo: Reuters

London:President Donald Trump’s approval rating rose to 40% in the latest poll by ABC News and The Washington Post, the highest level this year.

The reading compares to 36% in January’s poll. His disapproval rating fell to 56% from 58%. Trump’s average ratings are still the lowest since the Truman administration, according to the poll.

Opinions about Trump’s handling of the economy were more evenly split, with 46% in favor and 48% expressing reservations. Bloomberg.