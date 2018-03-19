Flexibility needed to end WTO deadlock: Roberto Azevedo

Roberto Azevedo, director general of the World Trade Organization (WTO), in New Delhi on Monday. Photo: Reuters

New Delhi: World Trade Organization (WTO) director general Roberto Azevedo on Monday called for flexibility from all members to break the current deadlock at the multilateral trade body, at a time when unilateral action by the US is raising fears of a trade war.

Azevedo, who is on a two-day visit to India to attend the informal WTO ministerial organized by India to find a way forward on key issues before the trade body, was speaking at a closed-door event organized by industry lobby group Confederation of Indian Industry (CII).

The informal WTO ministerial began on Monday with a cultural programme, Sangam.

“The cultural programme was an ice-breaker for tomorrow’s informal discussions,” a commerce ministry statement said.

Two people present at the meeting, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said Azevedo refused to blame the US for the present deadlock and said it is unfair to blame only one country for the failure of the 11th WTO Ministerial at Buenos Aires in December, as many member countries were not ready for a compromise.

Azevedo said while there are encouraging trends in global trade in terms of increased export orders, the recent protectionist moves by some members can cast a shadow on the positive trade outlook.

“He cited the recent tariff increases by the US for steel and aluminium, among other protectionist measures by other countries,” a CII statement read.

Speaking to reporters after the event, Azevedo said the US supports engagement at the WTO. “At the same time, the US has been saying that they have some concerns about the way WTO functions. It maintains that the world has changed significantly since the WTO’s inception in 1995 and wants some upgrades and reforms,” he added.

Azevedo acknowledged the US’s blocking of appointments of members to the appellate body as a “significant challenge”. “Whatever comes out of New Delhi will be useful to the conversations that we will be having in Geneva to move forward on all the items,” he added.

On the subsidies provided by India to the agriculture and fisheries sectors, J.S. Deepak, India’s ambassador and permanent representative to the WTO, said India still has many marginal farmers, and 600 million people in the country still earn only $2 a day.

“He stressed India’s stance on demanding special and differential treatment (SDT) for developing economies. He reaffirmed India’s belief in the multilateral trading system as the way forward,” the CII statement added.