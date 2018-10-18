Bhagwat calls for law to facilitate construction of Ram Mandir

RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. Photo: Abhijit Bhatlekar/Mint

Nagpur: In a carefully drafted speech that in essence endorsed the Narendra Modi government, Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh chief Mohan Bhagwat on Thursday called for “100 per cent voting and conscience voting” in the next general elections and asked people to vote “keeping in mind that national interest is supreme”.

In a first, Bhagwat also asked the Modi government to “expedite the decision regarding the ownership of Ram Janmabhoomi” and to clear the path for construction of the temple “through appropriate and requisite law”. This is the first time Bhagwat has called for a legislative way to build the Ram temple. Till now, he has been stating that the RSS would wait for the court’s judgement in the case.

Bhagwat was speaking at the annual Vijaya Dashami event of the RSS here in Nagpur to mark the 93rd foundation day of the Hindu organisation. Child right activist and Nobel laureate Kailash Satyarthi was the chief guest while Hindustani classical vocalist Ustad Rashid Khan and his wife Soha Khan was among the special RSS invitees.

“The place of Ram Janmabhoomi is yet to be allocated for the construction of the temple although all kinds of evidence have affirmed that there was a temple at that place. There is an obvious game-plan of a few elements to stall the judgment by presenting various newer interventions in the judicial process. It is in nobody’s interest to test the patience of the society without any reason,” Bhagwat said demanding an “appropriate law” to pave the way for the temple.

Stating that the RSS has always kept itself aloof from party politics, Bhagwat, however, added that the “swayamsevaks across the country should fulfill their duty as citizens and stand in favour of putting their strength behind the overall national good” in the next elections.

“This is an essential task in national interest,” he added.

This was Bhagwat’s last Vijaya Dashami speech-- the annual statement of mission and agenda for the RSS cadres-- before the next general elections scheduled in 2019.

On Devendra Fadnavis-led Maharashtra government’s crackdown on “urban Naxals” last month, Bhagwat said the government should keep a “constant vigil on such incendiary elements and forces” and to make intelligence gathering more comprehensive and alert.

On the row over entry of women into the Sabarimala temple in Kerala, Bhagwat said the matter should have been left to the religious sect and not settled by a court of law. “We are for gender equality but this was not a matter of gender equality. Also, a court of law can adjudicate on matters of law. But this was a matter of tradition which was being followed by that religious sect for a reason.”

Stressing that the court judgement had created “discontent”, which could have been avoided, the RSS chief said: “There was no agitation to demand this nor were the petitioners the devotees. So the matter should have been left to the best judgment of that sect, religious authorities, and their good sense.”