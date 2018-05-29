Tuticorin firing rocks Tamil Nadu House
Tamil Nadu chief minister K. Palaniswami said police action was ‘unavoidable’
Last Published: Tue, May 29 2018. 11 20 PM IST
Chennai: The violent protests and police firing on 22 May in Thoothukudi that claimed 13 lives rocked the Tamil Nadu assembly on Tuesday with chief minister K. Palaniswami maintaining that police action was “unavoidable”.
Soon after, the opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) led by M.K. Stalin attacked the government for not holding talks with the people over the matter. Demanding Palaniswami’s resignation, the DMK leaders staged a walkout.
First Published: Tue, May 29 2018. 11 20 PM IST
