Tuticorin firing rocks Tamil Nadu House

DMK leader M.K. Stalin shouts slogans at the premises of the Tamil Nadu legislative assembly, as he dresses with a black shirt in protest at the recent killing in Tuticorin city of 13 protesters by Indian police, in Chennai on 29 May 2018. Photo: AFP

Chennai: The violent protests and police firing on 22 May in Thoothukudi that claimed 13 lives rocked the Tamil Nadu assembly on Tuesday with chief minister K. Palaniswami maintaining that police action was “unavoidable”.

Soon after, the opposition Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) led by M.K. Stalin attacked the government for not holding talks with the people over the matter. Demanding Palaniswami’s resignation, the DMK leaders staged a walkout.