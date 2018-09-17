Govt proposes merger of BoB, Dena, Vijaya Bank

Finance minister Arun Jaitley. Photo: Pradeep Gaur/Mint.

New Delhi: The government on Monday moved towards consolidation of the banking sector, proposing an amalgamation of state-owned Bank of Baroda, Dena Bank and Vijaya Bank to create India’s third largest bank.

The new amalgamated bank will have a total business of more than Rs 14.82 trillion.

The alternative mechanism under Finance Minister Arun Jaitley has advised the boards of the three banks to consider the proposal, said financial services secretary Rajiv Kumar in a briefing, adding that it is the next logical step in further restructuring and strengthening the banking system.

While Dena Bank has been placed under the prompt corrective action framework by the Reserve Bank of India with restrictions on lending, Vijaya Bank is among the only two lenders to have reported a profit in 2017-18.

The amalgamated bank will be a strong competitive bank with economies of scale, Kumar said.

The first big merger during the tenure of the current National Democratic Alliance government was the merger of the five associate banks of State Bank of India with itself. The government has also moved to offload its majority stake in IDBI Bank to Life Insurance Corporation of India.

Jaitley, in the briefing, said that the government has been careful in not merging weak banks.

Two strong banks can absorb a third bank to create a globally competitive bank, Jaitley said.

He added that no employee will face any adverse service conditions after the amalgamation.

Jaitley did not place a time frame for the process to be completed.

Kumar said there was no need to amend the Bank Nationalization Act. The scheme of amalgamation will be tabled in Parliament, he added. “Dena Bank has a strong CASA (current account savings account) base and a strong MSME portfolio. Vijaya Bank has a strong credit culture and is one of the better performing banks. BOB is an aspirational bank with a strong global reach and is technologically sound.”

The amalgamated entity would be a strong entity leveraging on all these strong points, he added.

The combined entity’s capital adequacy rating will be at 12.25%, with tier 1 capital at 9.32% and net NPAs at 5.71%. The combined entity will have nearly 9,500 branches.