Rahul Gandhi to visit Telangana on 13-14 August

Congress president Rahul Gandhi. Photo: HT

Hyderabad: Congress president Rahul Gandhi will visit Hyderabad on 13 and 14 August, where he will join the party’s ongoing “bus yatra” across Telangana.

Gandhi is also expected to review the party’s work and meet leaders in preparation for the 2019 state and Lok Sabha elections. He will meet leaders who are likely to contest from the city’s core 17 (out of the total 110) assembly seats, said a Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee (TPCC) leader, who did not want to be named. “In the 2019 elections, these seats might be the key to winning, as both the Telangana Rashtra Samithi and Congress did not win most of the 25 assembly seats in and around Hyderabad,” he added.

Gandhi is also expected to iron out differences within the party. Some of them have been complaining about TPCC president N. Uttam Kumar Reddy. There have also been heated exchanges last month between leaders over seat allotment. “The AICC sent people to tackle the infighting and it looks like Rahulji’s visit is a step in that direction,” Reddy said.