Monsoon advancing northwards, may hit Delhi by 29 June: IMD forecast

New Delhi: After a weak phase lasting at least 10 days, the south-west monsoon that stagnated after reaching Maharashtra has revived, beginning its advance northwards.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) confirmed the development, stating the monsoon has revived on 23 June and conditions are favourable for its advance over north-western states.

Several northern states bearing peak summer heat are likely to get relief, with IMD predicting pre-monsoon showers over the region including Delhi around 27 June.

“As predicted, monsoon began to gain momentum on June 23 and is now steadily advancing northwards. It is most likely to reach Delhi around June 29, before which there will be pre-monsoon showers in various parts,” IMD scientist M. Mohapatra said in an interview.

The weather department predicts monsoon will cover remaining parts of Maharashtra, Odisha, West Bengal and parts of Jharkhand, Bihar, Madhya Pradesh, east UP and some parts of Gujarat in the next few days.

With the monsoon gaining momentum along the west coast, it is also expected to advance over Saurashtra and Ahmedabad in Gujarat in the next 48 hours.

Parts of north-western states, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and Haryana, are also likely to witness thunderstorms around 26 June.

After making an early onset over the Kerala coast on 29 May, the south-west monsoon weakened around 13 June and remained in a subdued phase until 22 June.

While the lean period was marked by heavy rainfall along the west coast including Mumbai and parts of north-eastern states, the entire seasonal monsoon rainfall across the country went into a deficit of 10% on 23 June from surplus of 19% as on 13 June. The sluggish monsoon also raised concerns among farmers awaiting the seasonal rainfall for planting kharif crops. Out of the total 36 sub-divisions in the country, at least 14 sub-divisions including UP, Odisha and Gujarat remain rain-deficient to large-deficient (-20 to -100% from normal), 13 are normal (-19 to +19% from normal) and 9 sub-divisions have witnessed excess to large excess rains (+20 to +60 % from normal).