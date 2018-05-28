Kerala bypoll: Despite rains heavy voting in early hours at Chengannur
The outcome of the Chengannur bypoll is widely seen as a referendum of the performance of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government in the state and Narendra Modi government at the Centre
Alappuzha: Braving heavy rains, people turned out in large numbers to cast their vote on Monday morning as bypoll in the Chengannur assembly constituency began.
Leader of opposition in the Kerala state assembly, Ramesh Chennithala was among the early voters in the constituency, which had witnessed a fierce contest between all the three fronts in the run up to the polls. While CPI(M)’s Saji Cheriyan, the party’s Alappuzha district secretary, is the candidate of the Left Democratic Front (LDF), Congress leader D. Vijayakumar is the United Democratic Front (UDF) nominee.
Former Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president P.S. Sreedharan Pillai, is trying his luck once again from the constituency. The bypoll was necessitated following the death of sitting MLA K.K. Ramachandran Nair (CPM) in January this year due to illness.
The outcome of the bypoll is widely seen as a referendum of the performance of the Pinarayi Vijayan-led government in the state and Narendra Modi government at the Centre. The nearly two month-long electioneering witnessed an unparalleled fierce campaign by the fronts, who used all means to launch attacks against each other.
More From Politics »
- Jharkhand bypolls: Over 18% voter turnout in Silli, 14% in Gomia
- Bihar assembly bypoll: 18% votes recorded till 10am in Jokihat constituency
- Karnataka Congress MLA Siddu Nyamagouda dies in road accident
- People troubled by petrol, diesel price hike, Modi govt should act: Mamata Banerjee
- Italy falls into political chaos as populists slam President Sergio Mattarella
Editor's Picks »
Latest News »
- Gold prices plunge Rs405, slip below Rs32,000 on global cues
- Jharkhand bypolls: Over 18% voter turnout in Silli, 14% in Gomia
- Audi India offers discounts of up to Rs10 lakh on select models
- Uber promotes India head Amit Jain as APAC Regional GM
- Reliance Entertainment teams up with Imtiaz Ali to make movies