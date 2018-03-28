Home secretary reviews security situation in Jammu and Kashmir

MoS for home affairs Hansraj Ahir also informed the Lok Sabha that the centre’s interlocutor for J&K—Dineshwar Sharma —had also visited the India-Pakistan border areas in the state. Photo: PTI

New Delhi: Close on the heels of an Indian Army cavalcade being attacked by unidentified terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district, Union home secretary Rajiv Gauba on Tuesday ended a two-day visit to the state to review the security situation, the home ministry said.

“Given the situation along the border and the extent of militancy in Kashmir, the home secretary assessed the situation. One of the major observations was that the youth need to be protected against being lured into militancy. One of the major points of concern is the extent of radicalization that happens through social media,” said a senior home ministry official, who did not wish to be identified.

The Union home secretary’s visit concluded on a day when the home ministry told the Lok Sabha that “no proposal was under consideration by the government to scrap Article 370 in Kashmir,” which grants special status to the state of Jammu and Kashmir.

At the same time, minister of state for home affairs Hansraj Ahir informed the House that the centre’s interlocutor for J&K—Dineshwar Sharma —had also visited the India-Pakistan border areas in the state which had witnessed regular ceasefire violations.