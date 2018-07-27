Frequent revisions affecting credibility of payroll data

The government’s new payroll data collected from the EPFO is throwing up new numbers for the last four months. Photo: Mint

New Delhi: The government’s new payroll data collected from the Employees Provident Fund Organization (EPFO) is throwing up new numbers for the last four months, affecting their credibility.

In April, when the Centre first released the payroll data, it said between September 2017 and February 2018, the country created 3.11 million jobs. In May, it said 3.32 million jobs were added over the same period and the data was further revised to 2.95 million in June. Analysis of the data released in July shows the number is 2.68 million.

This is without going into whether new payroll additions should be considered as new jobs or just formalization of existing jobs. It also does not address the issue whether payroll additions of all age groups (18-59) or just the 18-25 age group should be considered for calculating net job creation in the country.

Though the government has released payroll data for the last nine months, September 2017 to May 2018, the ministry of statistics claims data for the most recent months are provisional.

Again, data for every month is being revised, leading to further doubts about the exercise. The September job creation number was pegged at 435,283 in April, in May it was revised to 579,089, in June to 543,176, and in July to 529,432. The number for March has been revised thrice since May, from 613,134 to 368,123 in July, almost a drop of over 40%. Similarly, jobs data for each month since September has been revised as many as four times.

The government claims the “information is based on the number of subscribers and as the scheme provides for earlier payments, the table reflects a dynamic status”. The EPFO has a mandate for all establishments under it that they must submit the PF deductions by 15th of every month and the government is releasing payroll data 50 days after the deadline of payment.

“We are looking into the matter…a new system is in place and it will become stronger with time,” said a senior labour ministry official when asked about the revisions and added that companies may not be updating the EPFO about their retired and dismissed employees list.

Jobs, or the lack of them, are a constant debate in India and have drawn more interest in recent months as political parties have started using employment as a weapon to counter each other in discussions inside as well as outside Parliament.

The months leading to the 2019 general elections are expected to see heightened interest in employment generation numbers, more so when 12 million people are entering the labour market every year with far fewer jobs being created.