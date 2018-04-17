AAP-Centre tussle: Appointment of 9 advisors to Delhi ministers cancelled

Manish Sisodia, deputy chief minister of Delhi. Photo: Burhaan Kinu/ Hindustan Times

New Delhi:The tussle between the AAP government and the Centre further escalated on Tuesday with the cancellation of appointment of nine advisors to Delhi ministers, including those assisting deputy CM Manish Sisodia, following the Union home ministry’s directions which said these posts were “not sanctioned”.

Launching a scathing attack on the Centre over the issue, Sisodia said that the Narendra Modi government’s order was a “conspiracy to derail” the “education revolution” in Delhi.

Since no BJP government has been able to deliver anything in education and health sectors, the Centre is trying to paralyse the AAP government, he alleged, adding his advisor Atisi Marlena, who was playing a “vital role” in improving the education system, has been “targeted”.

According to an order issued by General Administration Department of the Delhi government, the MHA had written in its letter that these posts on which the appointees are officiating are not in the list of posts approved for the ministers and the chief minister of Delhi.

“No prior approval of the central government has been taken for creation of said posts on which these persons have been appointed on co-terminus basis,” the GAD order stated.

The home ministry had sent the letter to GAD on 10 April. The services are under the Lieutenant Governor. Among the nine advisors whose appointment has been cancelled are Amardeep Tiwari (media advisor to law minister), Arunodya Prakash (media advisor to deputy chief minister), Raghav Chadha (advisor to finance minister), Atishi Marlena (media advisor to deputy chief minister).

Following the move, Sisodia took to twitter and said, “Modi Govt’s order to remove Delhi govt advisors is a conspiracy to derail education revolution in Delhi.

“Real intention of the order is to paralyse our govt work, since no BJP govt has been able to deliver anything on education & health,” he said.

Sisodia tweeted,”No wonder why Modi govt decided to remove advisors like @AtishiMarlena - an Stephenian who later studied at Oxford, then worked as Rhodes scholar, and then joined Delhi Education govt as advisor. She was working with me on Re 1/pm salary for last 3 years.”

Later addressing reporters, he said that the Centre wants to “undermine” the education system in Delhi.

Sisodia said that the BJP-led government has targeted his advisor Marlena through this order as she is playing a vital role in improving the education system. The deputy chief minister said that out of nine advisors, only four are currently working with the Delhi government.

“Prime Minister Narendra Modi has decided to undermine the Delhi’s education system that is why this order has been issued today,” Sisodia alleged.

The Arvind Kejriwal government and the Centre have been at loggerheads on a range of issues, especially appointment of officials.